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Sidney Powell Reveals EPIC Lawsuit Coming! ‘IT WILL BE BIBLICAL’!!!
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110 views • November 23, 2020
Sidney Powell Reveals that the Entire System is Ready to BLOW UP! And she promises: ‘IT WILL BE BIBLICAL’! In this video, Steve Turley looks at the latest with Sidney Powell and the Trump legal team, why Powell is more empowered than ever to take down what she’s identified as an entire system of government and corporate corruption, and how even CNN has inadvertently come to her aid corroborating voter fraud on a massive scale!
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