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SHE SAYS THAT GOVERNMENT WILL LOSE MILITARY BASES TO PFIZER IF CONTRACT IS NOT UPHELD. FOR INFO LIKE THIS DAILY, SUBSCRIBE HERE.
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831 views • September 20, 2021
JUST CRAZY! THINK THE US GOVERNMENT MAY HAVE SIGNED THE SAME AGREEMENT? 🤔 For more info like this on the daily subscribe to I'VE GOT QUESTIONS.
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