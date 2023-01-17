https://gettr.com/post/p25c1imee43
真相工程爆出辉瑞科学家克里斯·克罗齐承认辉瑞正在对疫苗导致心脏病的可能性进行检测
Project Veritas: Pfizer scientist Chris Croce admitted that Pfizer is testing the possibility that their mRNA vaccine cause myocarditis
#辉瑞 #心脏病 #疫苗 #疫苗副作用
#Pfizer #myocarditis #vaccine #covid
