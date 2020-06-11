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Flat Earth Truth of the UFO Alien Deception | Full Documentary
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182 views • June 11, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Nov 23, 2015 with 455.8K views.
This hour and a half documentary explores the connection with the big bang universe lie and the UFO Alien deception from a Christian perspective. The Flat Earth truth is that we are not some random spinning ball flying through space. This has all been put in place so we will fall for the great deception coming to this world. There are no planets. These are wandering stars. There is no other life out there. The only other life that exists are the fallen ones, the demonic entities that take many shapes and forms. Don't fall for the lies of NASA and the mainstream science community. This big bang universe giving us evolution has been planned for thousands of years. We are now at the point where most of humanity will fall for the UFO Alien Agenda. The Bible warns us.
This presentation will help guide you to the truth. The bible is the final authority for all things and once you come to the saving knowledge of Christ you can resist the devil and he will flee from you. Blessings.
Video credits used in this documentary:
UFO mainstream news coverage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gq4izhwg3Mo
UFOs and Presidents
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBRpIdpJZh8
Richard Dawkins accepts Intelligent Design in an interview!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2UsFFJo680
Alien Invasion movie compilation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixSWt47w16o
The Coming Great Deception "Aliens" Demons Our Creators
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-cGhRZZW-k
DEMONIC ALIEN AGENDA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJ22mk9SHIM
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
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•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
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•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
This hour and a half documentary explores the connection with the big bang universe lie and the UFO Alien deception from a Christian perspective. The Flat Earth truth is that we are not some random spinning ball flying through space. This has all been put in place so we will fall for the great deception coming to this world. There are no planets. These are wandering stars. There is no other life out there. The only other life that exists are the fallen ones, the demonic entities that take many shapes and forms. Don't fall for the lies of NASA and the mainstream science community. This big bang universe giving us evolution has been planned for thousands of years. We are now at the point where most of humanity will fall for the UFO Alien Agenda. The Bible warns us.
This presentation will help guide you to the truth. The bible is the final authority for all things and once you come to the saving knowledge of Christ you can resist the devil and he will flee from you. Blessings.
Video credits used in this documentary:
UFO mainstream news coverage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gq4izhwg3Mo
UFOs and Presidents
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBRpIdpJZh8
Richard Dawkins accepts Intelligent Design in an interview!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2UsFFJo680
Alien Invasion movie compilation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixSWt47w16o
The Coming Great Deception "Aliens" Demons Our Creators
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-cGhRZZW-k
DEMONIC ALIEN AGENDA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJ22mk9SHIM
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
Keywords
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