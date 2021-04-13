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Lockdowns Need To END --- They Do Only HARM
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60 views • April 13, 2021
Two highly qualified medical professionals speak out against the ineffective measures that do not contain the virus and are doing tremendous harm! These experts invited the Premier of Alberta and the Public Health Minister to a public debate to discuss the use of the economy killing lockdowns for a virus with a near 100% survival rate. They also express deep concern about using an experimental vaccine. They raise questions that should be of deep concern to all Canadians as the use of lockdowns continue to cripple our society.
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