Mass exodus: A Mercedes was detained at the Ukrainian-Romanian border, with 34 draft dodgers that were trying to escape mobilization in Europe
34 men of military age wanted to illegally cross the border of Ukraine.
Allegedly they paid 10,000€ each, that's close to $11,000 US dollars.
