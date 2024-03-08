Create New Account
Mass Exodus - A Mercedes was detained at the Ukrainian-Romanian border, with 34 draft dodgers
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Mass exodus: A Mercedes was detained at the Ukrainian-Romanian border, with 34 draft dodgers that were trying to escape mobilization in Europe

 34 men of military age wanted to illegally cross the border of Ukraine.

Allegedly they paid 10,000€ each, that's close to $11,000 US dollars.

