How I Avoided 10 Day “Mandatory Quarantine” Common Law

MIRRORED fromHOW I AVOIDED 10 DAY “MANDATORY QUARANTINE” BY KNOWING MY RIGHTS videos includedHere is a summary plus the videos of my interaction with the immigration and police to show how I avoided the 10 day quarantine coming back from a Red listed country.After great feedback and lots of requests for more information on common law, I have made this with a step by step of my journey back from BrazilPeople had asked for a breakdown of what to say, so here is what I did. As always, please take the time to look into common law yourself. Now is the perfect time to empower yourself. Do not just rely on what i say, it’s about finding your own truthI spent 5 hours in a cell returning back but I knew my rights and I knew that the police arrested me unlawfullyHere goes…I made sure that I did not agree to any quarantine on the passenger locator form. I selected except from the covid package.I was confident in how I was going to approach this a few days before.Remember be calm and be kind. Lose the smart ass, this is your rights, let them be that guy.As I approached the desk I Kindly informed them I had not booked a hotel and would not be doing quarantine.Only for the supervisor to instruct me I had to go to the hotel. He then got angry and slapped a £5000 because I refused.I kept asking what law was I breaking? (Best question to ask).And he continued to keep saying the Covid regulations, which I reminded him was an act and I had never agreed to. I then asked for them to get the police as they wouldn’t let me in.The immigration officer who was on the desk continued to fill this form in which I refused to sign.I phoned my friend at www.guardians300.com and she just re-confirmed what I needed to say when the police came.Record it if you canRemember this is all you need to sayStop them talking and ask for their warrant and full namesAsk 3 times for their warrant and namesWhen they refuse like they didTell them that they are failing to comply with the Police Act 1996 for refusing to identify themselves as officersRemind them that this is a 6 month prison sentenceNext ask them if they are under oath?They have to but reluctantly say yesThen read out a part of the Criminal Justice Act 2015 Section 26 Subsection 3“A constable is committing an offence if he or she exercises their powers and privileges improperly and if they know they are acting improperly”This is a 14 year prison sentenceAt this point they dismissed what I said, but this is literally all you need to say. Be good at this point. Stay calm.They either now have to let you go or unlawfully arrest you.I had already said to myself I would spend 24 hours in the cell as I know I hadn’t broken any laws and they would have to let me go without charge.You will also be able to compensate your time inside and claim back against the officer who breached his oathThey will do all they can to get you to agree to a hotel, but all you have to do now is have faith and stick it outThis Sunday 3rd October on www.Instagram.com/ladstalkhealth at 5pm we are going live and will be delivering an intro to Common Law which will give us all a great foundation and an incredible amount of knowledge to take forward with usI appreciate all the kind words and comments, and I know that if we all stick together, we will be ending this nonsense very soon. Good is coming, we all now need to continue exercising our rights and standing up for our truth!Instagram @harrythomascoachingInstagram @ladstalkhealthwww.facebook.com/spirituallifecoachwww.harrythomascoaching.com