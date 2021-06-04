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Fox News: Kevin Spacey appears in court on sexual assault charge [07.01.2019]
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50 views • June 04, 2021
Actor Kevin Spacey appeared in court on Monday for his arraignment in Nantucket District Court on one count of indecent assault and battery. Spacey is accused of groping an 18 year old at Nantucket's Club Car restaurant in July 2016. Watch more here: https://youtu.be/zHn3E_J-vzk
338,827 views•Jan 7, 2019
Fox News
7.35M subscribers
https://youtu.be/piRXOczdZs8
338,827 views•Jan 7, 2019
Fox News
7.35M subscribers
https://youtu.be/piRXOczdZs8
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