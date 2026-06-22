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What Is Forcing UFO Disclosure? | Thrive Hour
Sarah Westall
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An expert panel joins the Thrive Hour to tackle the question of alien/UFO disclosure—one of the most controversial and potentially consequential topics of our time.

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Returning to the program are Phil Catalano, former NASA/JPL scientist; Loretta Ivory, college professor and researcher; and Jay Weidner, filmmaker, author, and founding member and former Director of Content at Gaia TV. Together, they engage in a lively discussion exploring the evidence, theories, and unanswered questions surrounding disclosure.

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Why is the mainstream media suddenly willing to discuss UFOs and non-human intelligence after decades of ridicule and dismissal? Is this a genuine shift toward transparency, or is there something else at play? What might disclosure actually look like, and why does it appear to be happening now?

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Throughout this thought-provoking conversation, the panel shares unique perspectives, intriguing facts, historical context, and competing. Whether you're a skeptic, a believer, or simply curious, this discussion will challenge assumptions and encourage deeper thinking about what may lie ahead.

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Join us for another engaging Thrive Hour as we explore the UFO question, the future of disclosure, and what it could mean for humanity's understanding of reality itself.

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Find Jay Weidner at https://jayweidner.com

Email Phil Catalano at [email protected]

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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