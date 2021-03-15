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[Mar 15, 2021] Solar Return Celebration 2021 | FlatEarthFestivals.com (16.2K views on YouTube)
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15 views • March 21, 2021
💎 SOLAR RETURN:
https://flatearthfestivals.com/index.php/solar-return/
💎 PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://flatearthfestivals.com/index.php/solar-return/solarreturntickets/
-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉
★𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐧:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
•𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐥: paypal.me/ODDTV1984
•𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐀𝐩𝐩: $ODDTV
•𝐙𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞: [email protected]
•𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲: [email protected]
•𝐒𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥: [email protected]
•𝐆 𝐏𝐚𝐲: [email protected]
𝘋𝘐𝘎𝘐𝘛𝘈𝘓 𝘊𝘜𝘙𝘙𝘌𝘕𝘊𝘠:
𝐁𝐓𝐂: 12CsBQy1QvXMaTgyjPC4dD4XahWioWxfZ6
•
𝐄𝐓𝐇: 0x04d460adbf1a9482a8d47d265b3ee58c514132c2
•
𝐋𝐓𝐂: LaAJk1C3bQjDbKZe8VuZtmJMSMMgJaKHGr
★𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲:
http://www.preparewithODDTV.com
______________________________
•𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐓𝐕 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ODDTV
★𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐓𝐕 𝐂𝐃’𝐬:
https://amzn.to/31gXpIQ - Never Sleep Again 1 (2017)
https://amzn.to/3gnMbXk - Never Sleep Again 2 (2019)
𝐓-𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐬: https://rdbl.co/3f56oBX
𝐅𝐁 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞: https://bit.ly/3f9h2Yg
𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦: https://bit.ly/2VUoKhh
𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2xq70B0
𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝:https://bit.ly/3fdXrWP
𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲: https://spoti.fi/3aW3EDm
𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐞: https://bit.ly/3fx7AhK
𝐃.𝐭𝐮𝐛𝐞: https://bit.ly/3878TBS
𝐋𝐁𝐑𝐘: https://bit.ly/3dlBAeu
𝐎𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐞: https://bit.ly/2QcEHPE
𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐮𝐓𝐮𝐛𝐞: https://bit.ly/3bdidWB
𝐔𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐧: https://bit.ly/3lA201z
𝐅𝐄 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭: https://bit.ly/3dbzSfH
𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐞: https://linktr.ee/ODDTV
© 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 𝓟𝓻𝓸𝓬𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪 / 𝓞𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓓𝓸𝓼𝓮 𝓓𝓮𝓷𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓣𝓻𝓾𝓽𝓱º𝓐º𝓥𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷彡
https://flatearthfestivals.com/index.php/solar-return/
💎 PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://flatearthfestivals.com/index.php/solar-return/solarreturntickets/
-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉-҉
★𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐧:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
•𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐥: paypal.me/ODDTV1984
•𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐀𝐩𝐩: $ODDTV
•𝐙𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞: [email protected]
•𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲: [email protected]
•𝐒𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥: [email protected]
•𝐆 𝐏𝐚𝐲: [email protected]
𝘋𝘐𝘎𝘐𝘛𝘈𝘓 𝘊𝘜𝘙𝘙𝘌𝘕𝘊𝘠:
𝐁𝐓𝐂: 12CsBQy1QvXMaTgyjPC4dD4XahWioWxfZ6
•
𝐄𝐓𝐇: 0x04d460adbf1a9482a8d47d265b3ee58c514132c2
•
𝐋𝐓𝐂: LaAJk1C3bQjDbKZe8VuZtmJMSMMgJaKHGr
★𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲:
http://www.preparewithODDTV.com
______________________________
•𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐓𝐕 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ODDTV
★𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐓𝐕 𝐂𝐃’𝐬:
https://amzn.to/31gXpIQ - Never Sleep Again 1 (2017)
https://amzn.to/3gnMbXk - Never Sleep Again 2 (2019)
𝐓-𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐬: https://rdbl.co/3f56oBX
𝐅𝐁 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞: https://bit.ly/3f9h2Yg
𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦: https://bit.ly/2VUoKhh
𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2xq70B0
𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝:https://bit.ly/3fdXrWP
𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲: https://spoti.fi/3aW3EDm
𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐞: https://bit.ly/3fx7AhK
𝐃.𝐭𝐮𝐛𝐞: https://bit.ly/3878TBS
𝐋𝐁𝐑𝐘: https://bit.ly/3dlBAeu
𝐎𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐞: https://bit.ly/2QcEHPE
𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐮𝐓𝐮𝐛𝐞: https://bit.ly/3bdidWB
𝐔𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐧: https://bit.ly/3lA201z
𝐅𝐄 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭: https://bit.ly/3dbzSfH
𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐞: https://linktr.ee/ODDTV
© 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 𝓟𝓻𝓸𝓬𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪 / 𝓞𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓓𝓸𝓼𝓮 𝓓𝓮𝓷𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓣𝓻𝓾𝓽𝓱º𝓐º𝓥𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷彡
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