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Tony Byker (Acoustic Sessions)- 'Stolen Dreams'
Tony Byker
Tony Byker
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2 views • August 02, 2022

From the album 'UN-HAPPYTALISM - Convid 1984 Slave New World

Available download or CD https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/...

The Technocratic Tyrannical Demons have stolen everything. Our freedom, our livelihoods, our health, our breath, and the dreams of our children. Sadly it will only take one generation of hypochondriac mask wearing zombies to make this normal.

Scratch the surface 

Not what it seems

They stole our love 

They stole our breath 

Stolen  dreams

Forced Isolation Lockstep 

inside but no one’s home

Empty vessels lost at sea 

Drowning insanity

Logic lost turned upside down

All reason gone turned inside out

No smiles, no joy nightmare unfolding. 

Harvesting and human cloning

See a glimmer 

See a sliver

Of light cascading

From the darkness. 

See a glimmer

See a sliver of hope

A world where goodmen can walk free

Where are the voices

Submissive and proud 

Where are the choices 

Lost in the Pc crowd

Years of indoctrination

Psychotherapist wet dreams  

Cold war tactics  

They stole our love 

They stole our breath 

Stolen  dreams

The future’s dim, no smiles in sight

They stole freewill and stole the spines

Cut off your legs and made you grateful

For the crutches and the wheelchairs

See a glimmer 

See a sliver

Of light cascading

From the darkness. 

See a glimmer

See a sliver of hope

A world where goodmen can walk free

Convinced you all to fear yourselves

A barcode just to prove your health

You’re on your knees begging for needle

Proves beyond a doubt you’re sheeple

TECHNOCRATIC TYRANNY

    This Covid 19 Scamdemic is nothing more than a purposely manufactured fake crisis, a social engineered public relations marketing operation for our initiation into the ‘Globalist’s’ ‘4th Industrial Revolution’. The instigation of ‘Agenda 21’, ‘Agenda 2030’ and the implementation of the ‘Digital ID Grid Surveillance System’.

   This is DAVOS’ ‘New Green Deal’ , the ‘Climate Change Agenda’, now re-packaged as the ‘THE GREAT RESET’ (World Economic Forum -  ‘ECO-HITLER Mastermind’ Klaus Schwab) and the new era of Biological Transhumanism, merging man and machine for a ’smarter’ future. 

 Lockdowns, social distancing, mask wearing, testing, all part of the initiation ritual.

   Over many years, through news media, and Hollywood movies, they have systematically brainwashed the entire ‘global’ population to believe they are nothing more than a virus, reproducing at alarming levels and responsible for the destruction of the Earth’s resources and climate change. 

   Now with Covid, the human race are branded as ’Asymptomatic Super Spreaders’ of a magical disease. The ‘Contagion Myth’ built upon a throne of lies which is the ‘Sacred Germ Theory’ of the fraud Louis Pasteur, that has been pushed by Rockefeller Big Oil Big Pharma since they hijacked natural medicine over 100 years ago.

  ‘Pandemics’ and ‘Climate Change’ are both unsolvable problems that allow the unwitting public to submit to these totalitarian regime regulations under the guise of saving the ‘planet’ and the human race. Lockdowns are deliberately designed to destroy all small and medium businesses and subject the masses to psychological torture and Pavlovian Conditioning.

  The total disintegration of individual rights and freedoms, social restrictions and travel, with the use of health passports, and implantable, injectable vaccine tracking systems, in order to participate in society.   

     Population reduction, the dissolving of nation states, the end of property ownership, the end of cash, and implementation of a (UBI) Universal Basic Income, and the formation of 5G grid smart cities, where every single aspect of our lives are monitored and controlled with social credit scores watched over by Artificial Intelligence in the hands of these technocratic corporate entities. Digital Currency is the goal, and  eventually, with an implant, we will be energy producing bio machines, our body activity data harvested by the AI to create cryptocurrency 

 They have harnessed the full powers of psychological manipulation with Media Marketing, Tavistock Institute, Rand Corporation, their ‘Strategic Intelligence’, to brainwash and manufacture consent among the masses with NGOs and grass roots movements like ‘Sustainable Development’ “Environmental Action’ ideologies at a 

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unnwotranshumanwefscamdemicconvid1984the-great-resetcoviet-union4th-industrial-revolutionclotshot death jab
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