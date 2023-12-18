DEL BIGTREE EPISODE 350: HEROES OF SCIENCE





Pierre Kory, MD, MPA premieres new short film ‘The War on Ivermectin,’ based on his incredible book about the life-saving drug, details science on COVID Spike Protein Shedding, and breaks down an article he wrote on Excess Mortality which is making the rounds in the mainstream; Jefferey Jaxen Reports New Side Effects of Taking Statins, and more evidence of auto-immune disorders post COVID vaccination; Tess Lawrie MBBCh, PhD details the WHO’s attempts to assume control of global medical freedom through amendments to the International Health Regulations, and how you can help to stop them; Finally, the World Premiere of the film ‘The War on Ivermectin.’





Guests: Pierre Kory, MD, MPA, Tess Lawrie, MD, PhD