© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
3/9/2022 Miles Guo: The rescue team of the New Federal State of China in Medyka is so remarkable! The refugees were touched by the food and blankets we provided. The fellow fighters are enthusiastic, and they are respected and helped by friends from all over the world