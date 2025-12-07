Dr. Mike Yeadon Dutch Court message 7 December 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The video message was sent to the presiding judges of the Leeuwarden District Court on 7 December 2025 during the appeal proceedings against the Amsterdam High Court's rejection of expert witnesses' testimonies.
Dr. Mike Yeadon clearly details:
1. The COVID treatment of patients was non-standard, and
2. Key concerns of COVID vaccines: 1. Self vs. Non-self immune mechanism. 2. Spike protein - neuro toxin. 3. Lipid nano particle body uptake in ovaries.