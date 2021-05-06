How to use Gab Social for Small Business Marketing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Gab.com is a conservative up and coming social media platform with huge goals for 2021 -- Such as a marketplace and p2p payment processor. Whether you sell products online, or provide local business services, you will see what to do to grow a following.
----- Video Chapters -----
0:00 - Intro
0:34 - Brief Gab Overview
01:57 - Is Gab right for your Business?
04:52 - Steps for Marketing on Gab.com
08:24 - Problem I had with my Gab Account
10:23 - More Resources
// Resources //
💻 Visit My Website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com
👪 My Gab Group - Email Marketing Support for Business Owners: https://gab.com/groups/29439
🐸 FREE Gab Cheat Sheet Download: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/nuVVry1
☎️ Free Business Marketing Consult: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com/contact
📺 Video - How to Use Gab Social for Business and Personal: https://youtu.be/-ni0ZbinaPY
// Music //
Used royalty free from Bensound called Happy Rock