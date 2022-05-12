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Danger: Inanimate Objects!
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70 views • May 12, 2022
A Weird Phenomenon
* Somehow inanimate objects come to life and hurt people.
* Cars drive into parades as bullets pierce windows.
* Fires just break out, as fires do.
* When [Bidan] voters congregate, for some reason lifeless things start going bonkers and posing threats.
* So be careful out there — especially if there are [Bidan] voters around.
* Inanimate objects can go rogue.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 May 2022
* Somehow inanimate objects come to life and hurt people.
* Cars drive into parades as bullets pierce windows.
* Fires just break out, as fires do.
* When [Bidan] voters congregate, for some reason lifeless things start going bonkers and posing threats.
* So be careful out there — especially if there are [Bidan] voters around.
* Inanimate objects can go rogue.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 May 2022
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