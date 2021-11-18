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Red Line Warning: Putin’s Frustration Increases Over NATO Bombers Near Russia’s Border
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679 views • November 18, 2021
Today on TruNews, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s frustration with the USA and NATO is growing. In a televised foreign policy speech on Thursday, Mr. Putin accused NATO bombers of flying with 12 and a half miles of Russia’s borders. He also said the bombers were carrying very serious weapons.
The Russian leader also accused NATO of taking a confrontational attitude toward Moscow and stubbornly bringing military hardware ever closer to Russian borders. Mr. Putin vowed to act. We have this story plus updates on COVID lockdowns, and how the Oklahoma National Guard General standing against vaccine mandates for his troops may not really be opposed to them.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/18/21
The Russian leader also accused NATO of taking a confrontational attitude toward Moscow and stubbornly bringing military hardware ever closer to Russian borders. Mr. Putin vowed to act. We have this story plus updates on COVID lockdowns, and how the Oklahoma National Guard General standing against vaccine mandates for his troops may not really be opposed to them.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/18/21
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