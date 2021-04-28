The Truth In How We Got Here Over The Last 50 Years Of Fear Intimidation Events, The Noose Is Already Around Our Necks, Not Far Behind China's Prison, David Mahoney FEAR IS THE VIRUS Not Covid

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Every day we get closer and closer to total control of the population. Based on the social scoring of China, we are awfully close to being herded at will by the Deep State, to the point almost of Biblical Proportions spoken of in the last days. Revelation 13:16-18