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The Bloggers who SOLVED RACISM
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45 views • April 12, 2022
Blog Shuts Down After Calling Everything Racist
These bloggers set out on a mission to solve racism. and I think they accomplished that goal. (comedy Sketch)
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These bloggers set out on a mission to solve racism. and I think they accomplished that goal. (comedy Sketch)
Follow my second chanel: http://youtube.com/theboyscastwithryanlong
Follow @Danny Polishchuk
Support me at http://patreon.com/theboyscast
Instagram: @ryanlongcomedy
Twitter: @ryanlongcomedy
Facebook.com/ryanlongcomedy
tiktok @ryanlongcomedy
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