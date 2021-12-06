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GENOCIDE IN OVERDRIVE AS UK COVID RACKETEERS ANNOUNCE BOOSTER SHOTS EVERY 3 MONTHS!!
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90 views • December 06, 2021
GENOCIDE IN OVERDRIVE AS UK COVID RACKETEERS ANNOUNCE BOOSTER SHOTS EVERY 3 MONTHS!!
🚨 12:14 PM | 80% of 10 most vaccinated states had double-digit case spikes over last 2 weeks; 10 least vaccinated states saw cases decline https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/us/covid-cases.html
🕯️ 12:04 PM | 22-year-old North Carolina A&T volleyball star dies from aneurysm https://twitter.com/myfox8/status/1465818841666265088
🔎 11:58 AM | Yale epidemiology professor: Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, other therapeutics 'highly effective' in early COVID treatment https://www.theepochtimes.com/dr-harvey-risch-hydroxychloroquine-ivermectin-and-other-therapeutics-highly-effective-in-early-covid-treatment_4131804.html
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/2Idcl3513aFY/
🚨 12:14 PM | 80% of 10 most vaccinated states had double-digit case spikes over last 2 weeks; 10 least vaccinated states saw cases decline https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/us/covid-cases.html
🕯️ 12:04 PM | 22-year-old North Carolina A&T volleyball star dies from aneurysm https://twitter.com/myfox8/status/1465818841666265088
🔎 11:58 AM | Yale epidemiology professor: Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, other therapeutics 'highly effective' in early COVID treatment https://www.theepochtimes.com/dr-harvey-risch-hydroxychloroquine-ivermectin-and-other-therapeutics-highly-effective-in-early-covid-treatment_4131804.html
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/2Idcl3513aFY/
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