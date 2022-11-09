Show 94. Ron's update and 9-11-2022 ORSJA Court.

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Ron's update and 9-11-2022 ORSJA Court.
Local Portland cable access show started to return
Oregon to a Constitutional Republican form of
government. Assemble per the constitution, create a
civilian court of record and assemble a Grand Jury
for the return of a Constitutional Republican form
of government.
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org