Show 94. Ron's update and 9-11-2022 ORSJA Court.

Ron's update and 9-11-2022 ORSJA Court.
Local Portland cable access show started to return
Oregon to a Constitutional Republican form of
government. Assemble per the constitution, create a
civilian court of record and assemble a Grand Jury
for the return of a Constitutional Republican form
of government.
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.