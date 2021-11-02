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Dr. Chris Martenson - on Economies and knock on effect of destruction of infrastructure due to Covid 19!
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Dr. Chris Martenson - Economic researcher and futurist

Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response and what the consequences have been and still are for people.

Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de

For anonymous reports:
https://securewhistleblower.com

Telegram Committee:
https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss

Telegram OVALmedia:
https://t.me/s/OVALmedia

With your donation you make our work possible. Unfortunately, we cannot issue donation receipts at this time.

The bank details are:
Lawyer's escrow account/trust account:
Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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"Donation Corona Committee"
IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50
BIC: BYLADEM1001

Address:
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Senderstr. 37
37077 Goettingen
Germany
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cropsshoppingsupermarketstocksstorefarmersfaminedroughtduckssuppliescattlescarcityfood shortageslaughterrationhungerlockdownshortagessupply chainempty shelvestruck driversshortfallanimal protection
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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