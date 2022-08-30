HIGHLIGHTS - President Trump Had The Solution For Ukraine All Along

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Owen Shroyer, the War Room
August 26, 2022
Short on time, but still want to stay informed? Today's War Room Highlights covers clips from all 3 hours of the broadcast with your host, Owen Shroyer, giving his insight on today's most important news!
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