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Biden And Kamala: The First Anti Vaxxers
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180 views • June 17, 2021
Watch these treasonous hypocrites denounce, question and call for transparency for the COIVD-19 vaccine. Now that they have been installed it's shut up and take your jab!
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ca7ec49b9d751042a6adb1
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ca7ec49b9d751042a6adb1
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