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"Landor's Cottage" by Edgar Allan Poe
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10 views • January 27, 2022
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A pendant to "The Domain of Arnheim"
A lot of French and/or Italian words scattered throughout this one that I have no idea how well I did with them, but there is one entire French sentence there in the middle that I'm sure is awful: "etait d'une architecture inconnue dans les annales de la terre"
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2148/2148-h/2148-h.htm#chap2.18
A pendant to "The Domain of Arnheim"
A lot of French and/or Italian words scattered throughout this one that I have no idea how well I did with them, but there is one entire French sentence there in the middle that I'm sure is awful: "etait d'une architecture inconnue dans les annales de la terre"
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2148/2148-h/2148-h.htm#chap2.18
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