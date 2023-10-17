President Biden to travel to Israel on Wednesday amid war against Hamas

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has confirmed President Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday this week.
Mr Blinken says the visit will reaffirm America’s commitment to Israeli security and coordinate with Israeli authorities to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas.
Hamas is believed to be holding almost 200 hostages in Gaza.
“On Wednesday, President Biden will visit Israel, he’s coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region and for the world,” Mr Blinken said.
Mr Blinken outlined what the President was going to do while in Israel.
