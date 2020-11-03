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Interdiction de vivre !
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14 views • November 03, 2020
2 nov. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txIO2uUjiSc
Jasper Mader : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLIrMXjsNxhvVQR-YybDGfQ
Mourir ou ne pas vivre...
A vous de choisir !
Toute la vérité sur le Covid19 et les vaccins anti-Covid19
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Conference_sur_Covid-19_et_ses_Vaccins_Aout-2020.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr
Jasper Mader : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLIrMXjsNxhvVQR-YybDGfQ
Mourir ou ne pas vivre...
A vous de choisir !
Toute la vérité sur le Covid19 et les vaccins anti-Covid19
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Conference_sur_Covid-19_et_ses_Vaccins_Aout-2020.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr
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