How to De-Google - #SolutionsWatch

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=41082
Remember when Google was just a search engine? In the age of Gmail and Google Drive and Google Maps and GooTube and Google phones, it's truly unsettling to think how much of the average person's online activity is now directly feeding the Google data behemoth. Today on #SolutionsWatch, James talks to Rob Braxman (The Internet Privacy Guy) about how to de-Google, and why protecting your privacy online is so important.