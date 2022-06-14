BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⁣⁣What do these events have in Common: Hiroshima, [Spanish] 'flu' of 1918, Moon Landing?
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
1918 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
319 views • June 14, 2022

⁣⁣What do these events have in Common: Hiroshima [Bombing], The Spanish flu of 1918, the moon landing?


What do these events have in Common:

Hiroshima [Bombing]

The Spanish flu of 1918,

the moon landing?


https://justpaste.it/WhatdotheseeventshaveinCom


So... consider ....

- - USA Nuclear strike on Hiroshima in WW2 ...

-The Spanish flu of 1918

-and the moon landing.

WHAT DO THEY HAVE IN COMMON?


But also consider this:

their [Cabal] power doesnt come from Reality. It comes from the PERCEPTION of reality.


And....

the only REAL wealth in this world is.... knowledge.

Which you acquire from applying information.

So they weaponized information......


These three events all have the hallmarks of a faked, staged event, with the purpose of convincing the public of a BIG lie. A lie So big, the public would never believe it....unless they convince us with fake "proof"


So, how to get people to take poison vaccines..? make them think they saved the world in 1920.

How to convince people earth is round and space is real, and there is NOTHING TO SEE IN ANTARTICA>

Fake the moon landing.

How to Convince people nukes are real - make a giant boom and tell everyone how scary the super secret new atom splitting bomb is. but never use it again.

Control the press, dont allow reporting not controlled by you... annnnnd.. presto. We now have nukes. A universal fear weapon all governments can use for nearly anything they need it for

all the countries whip their "nukes " out when its time to measure dicks and rattle sabers. the only time they were ever used? that one very public, very organized, very referred to time.


Same thing with the dry run scamdemic prior to covid, which was in 1918. Where only the vaccinated died..... strange....


Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Douglas Harrington
Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children&#8217;s Data

Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children’s Data

Douglas Harrington
Has the Bermuda Triangle&#8217;s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Has the Bermuda Triangle’s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Jacob Thomas
Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Douglas Harrington
Independent Researcher Claims Great Pyramid Dimensions Encode Astronomical Knowledge

Independent Researcher Claims Great Pyramid Dimensions Encode Astronomical Knowledge

Iva Greene
Anthropic Researcher Quits AI Industry, Citing Fears of Uncontrollable Systems

Anthropic Researcher Quits AI Industry, Citing Fears of Uncontrollable Systems

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy