EPOCH TV | 'X' Brings Back Censorship; Agenda to Remove Trump From Ballots Is Failing

'X' Brings Back Censorship; Agenda to Remove Trump From Ballots Is Failing





X, the website formerly known as Twitter, has enacted a temporary censorship rule for the upcoming 2024 elections. This is in line with the platform's new standards on "freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach." Meanwhile, there’s an evolving agenda against former President Donald Trump to have him removed from ballots in the upcoming elections, using the 14th Amendment. That agenda appears to already be failing.





In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.



















