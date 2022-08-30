Election Integrity Leader: Massive Evidence for Vote Fraud ... in MONTANA!

Even the very conservative state of Montana was plagued by massive levels of voter fraud in the 2020 election, Montana Election Integrity Project leader Jane Rectenwald told The New American magazine's Alex Newman after giving her presentation at Mike Lindell's Moment of Truth summit. Rectenwald, who oversees about 150 volunteers investigating election fraud in Montana, said there have been irregularities in the state's elections for many years. In 2020, flagrant violations of elections law--including allowing Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg to pour his "Zucker-bucks" into the election--were everywhere. This allowed for major, dangerous changes in elections infrastructure. Montana was the largest per capita recipient of Zuckerbucks among GOP states. She also highlighted election results from the ES&S machines that make no sense. "If you look at these numbers, it looks like they are setting up to flip the state blue," she said.





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