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Stock Market CRASHES As FAKE VARIANT Fools Millions Of MORONS! - Just The Beginning!
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3507 views • November 26, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest crash of the stock market as news of a fake variant hits the media propaganda networks.
Despite there being no test for this so-called "variant" and there being absolutely no isolation, the stock market is getting slammed by a massive sell-off due to the news.
The market is already incredibly manipulated and propped up. There have been no fundamentals for a long time, but now we are dealing with an unprecedented time of fear and centralization as money is printed like CVS receipts. This will lead to even worse inflation, more supply chain woes and of course most of all, more blind complacency as people continue to fall for every single absurd claim by the pharma funded mainstream media.
In this video, we break down this latest news and what we need to do to survive this market bloodbath which has carried itself over to crypto as well. Is this temporary? Or is this the big one?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
See the Dollar Vigilante's NOVEMBER ISSUE HERE:
https://t.co/bDzYAUfaiK?amp=1
DOWNLOAD Ed Bugos' latest free special report HERE:
https://cdn.dollarvigilante.com/ed-bugos-pick
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest crash of the stock market as news of a fake variant hits the media propaganda networks.
Despite there being no test for this so-called "variant" and there being absolutely no isolation, the stock market is getting slammed by a massive sell-off due to the news.
The market is already incredibly manipulated and propped up. There have been no fundamentals for a long time, but now we are dealing with an unprecedented time of fear and centralization as money is printed like CVS receipts. This will lead to even worse inflation, more supply chain woes and of course most of all, more blind complacency as people continue to fall for every single absurd claim by the pharma funded mainstream media.
In this video, we break down this latest news and what we need to do to survive this market bloodbath which has carried itself over to crypto as well. Is this temporary? Or is this the big one?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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