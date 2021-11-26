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Stock Market CRASHES As FAKE VARIANT Fools Millions Of MORONS! - Just The Beginning!
World Alternative Media
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3507 views • November 26, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest crash of the stock market as news of a fake variant hits the media propaganda networks.
Despite there being no test for this so-called "variant" and there being absolutely no isolation, the stock market is getting slammed by a massive sell-off due to the news.
The market is already incredibly manipulated and propped up. There have been no fundamentals for a long time, but now we are dealing with an unprecedented time of fear and centralization as money is printed like CVS receipts. This will lead to even worse inflation, more supply chain woes and of course most of all, more blind complacency as people continue to fall for every single absurd claim by the pharma funded mainstream media.
In this video, we break down this latest news and what we need to do to survive this market bloodbath which has carried itself over to crypto as well. Is this temporary? Or is this the big one?

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
newscollapsecrashpoliticseconomymoneymarketsnwoconspiracystock marketeconomicscurrencydebtfinanceinflationmandatevoluntaryisminvestingjabjosh sigurdsoncovid19supply chainwam
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