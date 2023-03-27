Economist shares his recession predictions

Bank of America Securities Head of U.S. Economics Michael Gapen discusses the risk of recession, the push for bank regulation, the impact of the Federal Reserve's rate hike on the economy, and the fight against inflation and the bank crisis. #foxbusiness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.