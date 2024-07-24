Freedom Revealed with Don Wilkie

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Don Wilkie, sits down with Eileen to talk about his first book, "Freedom Revealed." After 20 years of research and building a hugely successful conveyor company in Marysville, Michigan, he finally completed it and believes everyone needs to understand that "freedom" is not philosophical, it is mechanical. He explains that "freedom" is a system with components and elements and the world is currently witnessing its success with the actions of President Javier Milei of Argentina.





Don can be reached at [email protected]





