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Weed Talk News is a weekly Cannabis news roundup published every Friday delivering the most current cannabis events with high visibility news contributors from Illinois, Michigan, Vermont, New Jersey, New York, Washington, DC, Canada, Boston, and more!
Episode 972 The #TalkingHedge…
https://youtu.be/JM-wM7ke0Q0