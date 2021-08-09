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The Cosmic Hoax - full movie
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203 views • August 09, 2021
take it for what you will - some claim steven greer has been paid by rockefeller family back in the 90s.
The Rockefeller role in getting the Disclosure ball rolling is something of an open secret among the Disclosure people (the Disclosurist as, as I call them). On Stephen Bassett’s own Paradigm Research Group website, a specific Rockefeller effort referred to as the “Rockefeller Initiative” is openly touted The same effort is also touted on Steven Greer’s Disclosure Project website as “Project Starlight“…
“This letter from The Project Starlight Coalition was the result of the historic Asilomar, California meeting that Dr. Greer organized and Laurance Rockefeller paid for in June of 1995, just before Clinton’s meeting with Rockefeller in August 1995.” Steven Greer connection to Rockefeller, washington, United Nations ,Climate Change, Globalists. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHGDYNr2kaY
The Rockefeller role in getting the Disclosure ball rolling is something of an open secret among the Disclosure people (the Disclosurist as, as I call them). On Stephen Bassett’s own Paradigm Research Group website, a specific Rockefeller effort referred to as the “Rockefeller Initiative” is openly touted The same effort is also touted on Steven Greer’s Disclosure Project website as “Project Starlight“…
“This letter from The Project Starlight Coalition was the result of the historic Asilomar, California meeting that Dr. Greer organized and Laurance Rockefeller paid for in June of 1995, just before Clinton’s meeting with Rockefeller in August 1995.” Steven Greer connection to Rockefeller, washington, United Nations ,Climate Change, Globalists. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHGDYNr2kaY
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