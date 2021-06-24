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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1310 - Aubrey Clark - Red light camera video released
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14 views • June 24, 2021
Aubrey was riding her bike with a friend, when Howard, an 8-time convicted felon, jumped the curb and hit both of them, launching Aubrey 39 feet into the air, before driving away. She was taken to the hospital, where she was taken off life support 16 days later.
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