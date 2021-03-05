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Karma For A Polish Dr. And Mandated Vaccines And Mask Wearing For A 14 Year Old Asthmatic!
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41 views • March 05, 2021
A Polish Dr. died days after getting his depop-shot the kicker is he recorded himself getting it calling out "anti-vaxxers" and autism! In Florida a judge made a mom sign mandates for her and her 14 year old asthmatic son to get a jab and wear masks or he would not allow for her visits! This is what tyranny looks like and soon it will be here for us all!
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https://thewashingtonstandard.com/doctor-mocks-anti-vaxxers-while-getting-experimental-covid-jab-dies-days-later-video/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/doctor-mocks-anti-vaxxers-while-getting-experimental-covid-jab-dies-days-later-video/
https://nationalfile.com/listen-judge-rips-kids-away-from-moms-who-get-caught-not-wearing-masks/
Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the show
https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
If you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreon
https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Please feel free to email us as well at
[email protected]
If you want the audio only of the show find us here
https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Check us out on Rumble as well!
https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Find us on Odysee here!
https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/doctor-mocks-anti-vaxxers-while-getting-experimental-covid-jab-dies-days-later-video/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/doctor-mocks-anti-vaxxers-while-getting-experimental-covid-jab-dies-days-later-video/
https://nationalfile.com/listen-judge-rips-kids-away-from-moms-who-get-caught-not-wearing-masks/
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