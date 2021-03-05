Karma For A Polish Dr. And Mandated Vaccines And Mask Wearing For A 14 Year Old Asthmatic!

A Polish Dr. died days after getting his depop-shot the kicker is he recorded himself getting it calling out "anti-vaxxers" and autism! In Florida a judge made a mom sign mandates for her and her 14 year old asthmatic son to get a jab and wear masks or he would not allow for her visits! This is what tyranny looks like and soon it will be here for us all!Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the showIf you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreonhttps:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=truePlease feel free to email us as well atIf you want the audio only of the show find us hereCheck us out on Rumble as well!Find us on Odysee here!