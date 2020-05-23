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Watercolor - Ninja Woman - Easy & Fun
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6 views • May 23, 2020
Here is a fun project for those still learning how to use watercolor. I call her "Ninja Woman - a tribute to the working woman".
You can pause the video at the beginning and trace over my image or scour the internet for a similar royalty free image. You can
also pause the video anytime you need to read the text on the video.
I used 100% cotton paper, cold press, 140 lbs.
I needed to do more practice with fabric folds. This helped me.
Royalty free background music https://mixkit.co/free-stock-music/
#watercolor #tutorial #easy #art #painting #ninja #woman #arches #winsor #newton #turner #paint #fabric
You can pause the video at the beginning and trace over my image or scour the internet for a similar royalty free image. You can
also pause the video anytime you need to read the text on the video.
I used 100% cotton paper, cold press, 140 lbs.
I needed to do more practice with fabric folds. This helped me.
Royalty free background music https://mixkit.co/free-stock-music/
#watercolor #tutorial #easy #art #painting #ninja #woman #arches #winsor #newton #turner #paint #fabric
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