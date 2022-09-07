Globally Countries Dropping The Dollar. More Countries Joining BRICS

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Dropping The Dollar. More Countries Joining BRICS
Trust in dollar gone – Putin
Russia is gradually moving away from ‘unreliable’ currencies, the Russian president says
https://www.rt.com/business/562334-trust-in-dollar-gone-putin/
‘Doctor Doom’ predicts historic market crash in US
Renowned economist Nouriel Roubini issues a warning as the Fed tries to curb soaring inflation
https://www.rt.com/business/562080-dr-doom-roubini-us-crash/
Rep. Brad Sherman Martial Law
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zq7GVje4kz0
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The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
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I must of been right on,
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