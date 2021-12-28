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The 1st Christians Didn't GO TO Church - They WERE The Church!
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84 views • December 28, 2021
The first Christians did not go to church. They WERE the church. Seven days a week. The false churches have lost this vision. The modern church is dead. It's full of lukewarm Christians who never question the false church system. Watch this video to learn how to become part of something bigger than your average Christian church.
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