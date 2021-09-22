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Vaccine Shedding Plague
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1641 views • September 22, 2021
Vaccine Plague is whistleblower Judy Mikovits telling us the truth behind the pandemic and the vaccines. This will shock you but research shows she is speaking from the data and research papers published and never refuted. Yes, this is mass Eugenics! And it exposed people in the u s government who are behind it
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