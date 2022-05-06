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Peace And Safety, Public Health, Sustainable Development
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30 views • May 06, 2022
Once the devil can convince you it is in your best interest, he will deceive you. Remember how we ended up with an appointment with death we cannot avoid. He convinced Eve that eating from the tree of knowledge of good and evil was in her best interest.
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