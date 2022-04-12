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Religion and War (Reality of the true world governmental deconstruction)
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41 views • April 12, 2022
Taken for the “Holy Bible”Genesis 1
The Beginning
1 ). In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth; And God said, Let there be light, and there was light.
So shall it be with Hips news let us take a look at the modern meaning of the religious effect (or what little it doesn’t), have on society as well as how the destruction of the morality in our current time.
We shall check facts from current news sources and regulate the non fiction of what war has brought forth.
Are we really looking into Revelation and the coming of the Prophesies “holy war”
We Listened and watched it unfold in front of us. The America government and its choices, in hiding their real agenda selling war and weapon, creating opportunities to gain profit and manipulating society and convincing everyone that what they’re facing and the harsh reality is the opposite.
People are seeking the truth, and where are we in these modern times can the government be trusted, are we all in danger? Unveiling the truth and uncovering the religion and war that’s hidden in plan sight!
The Beginning
1 ). In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth; And God said, Let there be light, and there was light.
So shall it be with Hips news let us take a look at the modern meaning of the religious effect (or what little it doesn’t), have on society as well as how the destruction of the morality in our current time.
We shall check facts from current news sources and regulate the non fiction of what war has brought forth.
Are we really looking into Revelation and the coming of the Prophesies “holy war”
We Listened and watched it unfold in front of us. The America government and its choices, in hiding their real agenda selling war and weapon, creating opportunities to gain profit and manipulating society and convincing everyone that what they’re facing and the harsh reality is the opposite.
People are seeking the truth, and where are we in these modern times can the government be trusted, are we all in danger? Unveiling the truth and uncovering the religion and war that’s hidden in plan sight!
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