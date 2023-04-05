The Internet of Bodies [Part 4]

Download corresponding PDF document here:
https://drive.proton.me/urls/XBH56E5QQG#lIQ97Cezf4fU
This is the fourth video of a 7-part series regarding the events of
2021-2023 and in the near future. Watching the videos in order is
recommended. You are probably aware that time is of the essence. We pray
that you have courage enough to share this video series with anyone who
is unaware or undecided about sensitive topics such as the injections,
the Mark of the Beast, and the Anti-Christ Noahide Laws. May our
Heavenly Father Yahweh be with you to lead, guide, and protect you on
your journey in the name of Jesus the Christ, Iesus Christos, Yahshua ha
Mashiach.
