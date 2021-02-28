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The History of BLM - Episode 30 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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In Episode 30 of The Smiths Of Liberty, we take at look at the true history of Black Lives Matter and its founders and sponsors. You may be surprised (or not!) to find that they have ties to the domestic terrorist groups of the '60s & '70s, Weather Underground and May 19th Communist Organization. Key individuals on different boards who have sponsored BLM are people like Susan Rosenberg and Judith Clark--felons and confirmed domestic threats.
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