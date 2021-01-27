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1/27/21 EO Palooza- USA Fire Sale, D_vos, America Last under Biden #Texit
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340 views • January 28, 2021
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1/27/21: Today, Bid_n executes 40th EO, Climate Equity is GND is Commun_st roll out while Americans continue to resist federal control...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
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With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers: 40% off sale! Code: free40%off
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
World Economic F_rum meeting today: G_tes, et al:
https://www.weforum.org/events/the-da...
Jen Ps_ki presided over HRC and Kerry State dept's as spokesperson:
https://amazingpolly.net/blog/index.p...
Bid_n's Dark Money:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/b...
2nd Cap Police "commits suicide" after One/6:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021...
Bidens Climate EO's:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-r...
https://agfax.com/2021/01/12/tom-vils...
Italy, as the PM resigns, the election in USA key:
https://defendingtherepublic.org/wp-c...
1/27/21: Today, Bid_n executes 40th EO, Climate Equity is GND is Commun_st roll out while Americans continue to resist federal control...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV With PayPal: [email protected] THANK YOU!
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers: 40% off sale! Code: free40%off
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
World Economic F_rum meeting today: G_tes, et al:
https://www.weforum.org/events/the-da...
Jen Ps_ki presided over HRC and Kerry State dept's as spokesperson:
https://amazingpolly.net/blog/index.p...
Bid_n's Dark Money:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/b...
2nd Cap Police "commits suicide" after One/6:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021...
Bidens Climate EO's:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-r...
https://agfax.com/2021/01/12/tom-vils...
Italy, as the PM resigns, the election in USA key:
https://defendingtherepublic.org/wp-c...
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