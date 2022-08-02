Commercial Banks Buying Silver? | Andy Schectman

Commercial banks' short positions in silver are extremely low. Physical inventories are dwindling as investors are taking delivery of their silver off the COMEX. This fall could be pivotal for the metals industry, says Andy Schectman, CEO & president of Miles Franklin Precious Metal Investments. Retail inventory is already incredibly tight. "It won't take much to completely disrupt this entire ecosystem."

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