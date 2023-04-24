Create New Account
Steve Bannon Weighs in on Tucker Carlson Parting with FOX
Rick Langley
Published 21 hours ago |

Steve Bannon Weighs in on Tucker Carlson Parting with FOX

“With This, I Don’t Know Why Anybody Needs to Watch Anything on the Murdoch Empire”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/steve-bannon-weighs-in-on-tucker-carlson-parting-with-fox-with-this-i-dont-know-why-anybody-needs-to-watch-anything-on-the-murdoch-empire-video/

------------

AOC Called For Tucker Carlson to be Banned From Television [NOW HE'S FIRED]

https://www.infowars.com/posts/aoc-calls-for-tucker-carlson-to-be-banned-from-television/

