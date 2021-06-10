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The 5G Connection to the Coronavirus. Bombarding Frequencies Making Us Sick, Disrupting Our Auras
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192 views • June 10, 2021
The 5G Connection to the Coronavirus. Bombarding Frequencies Making Us Sick, Disrupting Our Auras
a forward by Alexandra Bruce from ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.com
Dear dr meno,
A subscriber sent me this video posted on the Parents For Healthcare Rights YouTube channel, featuring Thomas Cowan, MD and I agreed it was important to share.
Cowan has a family medicine practice in San Francisco, where he focuses on nutrition, homeopathy and herbal medicine. He has served as vice president of the Physicians' Association for Anthroposophic Medicine and has written several books on these subjects.
He offers his Rudolph Steiner-influenced point of view about the coronavirus "global pandemic", which would look for the environmental causes of the illness, first.
He says, "In 1918, after the...biggest pandemic, the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, Steiner was asked what was this all about. And he said viruses are simply excretions of a toxic cell. Viruses are pieces of DNA or RNA, with a few other proteins. They butt out from the cell. They happen when the cell is poisoned. They are not the cause of anything.
reference videos,
NASA to NSA, The Global Cloud Spy Network.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygyRyalX1N4
nov, 13, 2014
QUANTUM THEORY, Our Bodies As Sensing Instruments. Our Reality is Limited. What We Don't Know
QUANTUM THEORY, Our Bodies As Sensing Instruments. Our Reality is Limited. What We Don't Know.
sept, 13, 2013
https://www.youtube.com/embed/d_o9j77SND8
Symposium Sunday, Quantum Theory Social Interaction
july 31, 2016
When Smart Meters Attack, featuring a Short Animation Film
https://youtu.be/fQwECebHdb0
may 17 2017
Your Computers and Homes Are Remotely Controlled
Your Computers and Homes Are Remotely Controlled. Smart Meters Spying.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObrQHNs2ASg
Person of Interest Exposes 5G Microwaves Cell Dangers Years Ago
https://youtu.be/mXxT7FPG1mk
May 18, 2018
Coronavirus Caused By 5G
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=482&;v=zFN5LUaqxOA&feature=emb_logo
Sunday Symposium
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLWdF90Wp-k
TV's Person of Interest, is Not Sci Fi. Global Spy Network is Real.
https://youtu.be/yYuCPVJtWbw
Cuba's DIY Inventions from 30 Years of Isolation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-XS4aueDUg&;feature=youtu.be
AGENDA 21 with David Icke and dr Meno
https://youtu.be/KQlUAmds1gQ
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
a forward by Alexandra Bruce from ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.com
Dear dr meno,
A subscriber sent me this video posted on the Parents For Healthcare Rights YouTube channel, featuring Thomas Cowan, MD and I agreed it was important to share.
Cowan has a family medicine practice in San Francisco, where he focuses on nutrition, homeopathy and herbal medicine. He has served as vice president of the Physicians' Association for Anthroposophic Medicine and has written several books on these subjects.
He offers his Rudolph Steiner-influenced point of view about the coronavirus "global pandemic", which would look for the environmental causes of the illness, first.
He says, "In 1918, after the...biggest pandemic, the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, Steiner was asked what was this all about. And he said viruses are simply excretions of a toxic cell. Viruses are pieces of DNA or RNA, with a few other proteins. They butt out from the cell. They happen when the cell is poisoned. They are not the cause of anything.
reference videos,
NASA to NSA, The Global Cloud Spy Network.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygyRyalX1N4
nov, 13, 2014
QUANTUM THEORY, Our Bodies As Sensing Instruments. Our Reality is Limited. What We Don't Know
QUANTUM THEORY, Our Bodies As Sensing Instruments. Our Reality is Limited. What We Don't Know.
sept, 13, 2013
https://www.youtube.com/embed/d_o9j77SND8
Symposium Sunday, Quantum Theory Social Interaction
july 31, 2016
When Smart Meters Attack, featuring a Short Animation Film
https://youtu.be/fQwECebHdb0
may 17 2017
Your Computers and Homes Are Remotely Controlled
Your Computers and Homes Are Remotely Controlled. Smart Meters Spying.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObrQHNs2ASg
Person of Interest Exposes 5G Microwaves Cell Dangers Years Ago
https://youtu.be/mXxT7FPG1mk
May 18, 2018
Coronavirus Caused By 5G
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=482&;v=zFN5LUaqxOA&feature=emb_logo
Sunday Symposium
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLWdF90Wp-k
TV's Person of Interest, is Not Sci Fi. Global Spy Network is Real.
https://youtu.be/yYuCPVJtWbw
Cuba's DIY Inventions from 30 Years of Isolation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-XS4aueDUg&;feature=youtu.be
AGENDA 21 with David Icke and dr Meno
https://youtu.be/KQlUAmds1gQ
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
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